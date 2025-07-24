Algeria and Italy strengthen ties with 14 new agreements in key sectors

ROME – Algeria and Italy signed 14 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding on Wednesday, strengthening their partnership across key sectors such as defense, energy, agriculture, and cultural exchange.

The agreements were formalised during a ceremony at Villa Doria Pamphilj in Rome, attended by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The broad-ranging deals include joint efforts in agriculture, maritime safety, counterterrorism, and scientific collaboration. A notable initiative involves the creation of the “Enrico Mattei Center” in Algeria, focused on agricultural research, innovation, and training. Additionally, both nations agreed to deepen ties in food production, fisheries, and rural development.

On the security front, a pact was reached to intensify cooperation in combating terrorism and disrupting its financial networks through information sharing and joint expertise.

Cultural collaboration was also a key area of focus, with a new agreement supporting co-productions in film and initiatives to preserve cultural heritage. In the same spirit, a bilateral action plan was signed to enhance coordination in maritime search and rescue operations within each country’s jurisdiction.

In terms of economic cooperation, Algeria’s National Agency for Investment Promotion entered into a memorandum of understanding with Invitalia, Italy’s government-run investment body, to attract and support mutual investment projects.

Further bolstering the economic partnership, Algeria’s state-owned energy company Sonatrach signed a new agreement with Italy’s Eni to expand collaboration in the energy sector.

President Tebboune arrived in Rome on Tuesday for a three-day state visit. On Wednesday, he held meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Meloni to discuss bilateral relations.

Coinciding with the visit, an Algerian-Italian business forum was launched in Rome, drawing more than 500 participants, including business leaders, investors, and economic experts.