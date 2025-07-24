PTI leader Raja Basharat detained outside election commission in Rawalpindi  

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Raja Basharat was taken into custody by the police on Thursday outside the Election Commission office.

According to reports, Raja Basharat had appeared before the election tribunal in connection with the NA-55 case when police, already deployed outside the commission’s premises, arrested him.

Following his arrest, he was shifted along with his vehicle to the New Town Police Station.

Raja Basharat’s counsel, Abdul Razzaq Khan, said that all relevant bail orders were presented to the authorities; however, the police insisted on taking the PTI leader into custody regardless.