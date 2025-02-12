Update on security fee for new electricity connection in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has postponed its decision on applications filed by the electricity supply companies for increasing the security fee for new connection.

It ruled that the decision has been put off until the audit of all electricity supply companies on this matter is completed.

The electricity companies had requested an increase of over 200% in the security fee for consumers, a move if approved would significantly hike the fee for getting new electricity connection.

During the hearing, NEPRA members Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, Mutahir Niaz Rana, Amina Rashid, and Maqsood Anwar Khan expressed their dissatisfaction with the arguments presented by the representatives of the electricity supply companies.

They remarked that the request to increase the deposit appeared to be an attempt to shift the burden of the companies’ inefficiency onto the consumers.

Earlier, NEPRA had instructed K-Electric and Sukkur Electric Supply to submit similar requests for increasing security deposits so that if the decision is made to increase them, it can apply uniformly based on the same tariff.

However, the proposed hike in security deposits for new electricity connection has left business persons and others upset.

Tanveer Bari from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) stated that the proposal to increase the security deposit from Rs2,000 to Rs54,000 would be unbearable for consumers, which would lead businesspeople and other consumers to seek alternative energy sources.