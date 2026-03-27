Lahore to get holiday on March 28

LAHORE – The annual Urs and Mela Chiraghan of Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain, a saint, will begin tomorrow (March 28).

The Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs has sent a notification to the Punjab government recommending a local public holiday for the occasion. Following tradition, a holiday will be observed on March 28.

Mela Chiraghan holds both religious and cultural significance, attracting large numbers of devotees to Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain’s shrine.

The festival features vibrant lighting, ceremonial events, and boosts local commerce and trade.