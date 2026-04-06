Unverified Mms Video Of Pakistani Tiktoker Kanwal Aftab Goes Viral

LAHORE – Pakistani TikTok sensation Kanwal Aftab has become the latest target of online controversy following the circulation of a viral MMS video allegedly depicting her in a compromising situation.

Pakistani social media influencers are increasingly finding themselves at the center of leaked video scandals, online harassment, and abusive trolling, and Kanwal Aftab has become the latest figure to face such scrutiny.

Kanwal Aftab, a TikTok and Instagram creator in her late 20s based in Lahore, has built a large following by sharing everyday moments with her husband, fellow content creator Zulqarnain Sikandar, and their young daughter, Aizal. Her Instagram account alone boasts over four million followers.

Known for her lighthearted and family-friendly posts—including matching outfits with her husband, playful reels with her daughter, fashion highlights, and lifestyle content—news of an alleged MMS video featuring Kanwal has shocked many of her fans.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified, and Kanwal has not yet made a public statement. Nonetheless, the clip has sparked a broader conversation about consent and the ethics of sharing intimate content online.

Reports suggest that the alleged video shows Kanwal in a compromising situation, but there is no confirmed evidence that the woman in the footage is actually her.

Despite this uncertainty, the clip has spread widely on platforms such as WhatsApp and X.

Digital rights activists have urged people not to share or even search for such videos, stressing that this act is tantamount to a form of harassment.