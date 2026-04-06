Un Coordinator Mohamed Yahya Attends Easter Service In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, attended Easter Service at Christ Church Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Yahya also shared a message on social media platform, Instagram, saying: “Pakistan is more diverse than many realize”.

“This Easter, I had the privilege of visiting Christ Church Rawalpindi at the invitation of Christian leaders,” he wrote.

“Across the country, over 4 million Christians are celebrating—an integral part of our shared story, culture, and future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mo Yahya (@mo.yahya)

“From reflection to joy, from silence to celebration…Easter is a reminder that hope, renewal, and new beginnings belong to all of us.”

Because when one community celebrates, we all do, he concluded.