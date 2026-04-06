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UN Coordinator Mohamed Yahya attends Easter Service in Rawalpindi

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 06, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Un Coordinator Mohamed Yahya Attends Easter Service In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, attended Easter Service at Christ Church Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Yahya also shared a message on social media platform, Instagram, saying: “Pakistan is more diverse than many realize”.

Un Coordinator Mohamed Yahya Attends Easter Service In Rawalpindi

“This Easter, I had the privilege of visiting Christ Church Rawalpindi at the invitation of Christian leaders,” he wrote.

“Across the country, over 4 million Christians are celebrating—an integral part of our shared story, culture, and future.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Yahya (@mo.yahya)

 

“From reflection to joy, from silence to celebration…Easter is a reminder that hope, renewal, and new beginnings belong to all of us.”

Un Coordinator Mohamed Yahya Attends Easter Service In Rawalpindi

Because when one community celebrates, we all do, he concluded.

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