BSEK class 9, 10 ‘Exams Cancelled!’ – Official Update

KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced that class 9 and 10 exams have been “cancelled” leaving the students frustrated who have been preparing for the annual papers for months.

It has issued an update on official website with title “Exams Cancelled!”

“Due to delayed admit cards, all exam papers have been deleted to ensure fairness. New papers will be created after distribution. Further updates will follow. Thank you for your patience,” read the official details.

The development comes a day after BSEK announced that the SSC examinations will now begin on April 10, 2026. The decision comes after calls from a coalition of private schools seeking a delay due to incomplete preparations.

The schools raised concerns over the late finalization of exam centres, delayed issuance of admit cards, and pending dispatch of examination materials.

In a statement, the BSEK explained that it is transitioning from a manual to a digital system, which caused temporary software disruptions. “The IT team is actively working to resolve the issue,” the board said.

The board emphasized that the rescheduling aims to ensure the exams are held in an “organised and transparent manner.”

A revised timetable will be released shortly, and students will appear at the centres already assigned to them.