Unpacking Pakistan’s hunger crisis

The world is watching as the country grapples with an escalating food crisis, which the World Bank has warned will affect nearly 10 million of its citizens in the fiscal year-2025.

The World Bank’s alarming report highlights a situation that is not just the result of internal factors but also the consequence of external pressures.

The confluence of a volatile economy, political uncertainty, climate-induced disruptions and rising global food prices has placed Pakistan in a precarious position, making it one of the most vulnerable countries in South Asia.

This crisis is not just about hunger; it touches upon the broader issue of poverty, inequality and the long-term prospects for the development of the nation.

At the heart of the food security crisis is deep economic woes.

Over the past few years, the country has witnessed a series of economic downturns, exacerbated by inflation, currency depreciation and mounting public debt.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global financial institutions have frequently cited Pakistan’s failure to stabilise its economy as one of the root causes of its worsening crisis.

This is particularly concerning as food represents a large portion of the average household expenditure in Pakistan and as the cost of staple foods rises, so does the pressure on families struggling to make ends meet.

The erosion of purchasing power has led to an increasing number of Pakistanis being pushed into poverty.

While inflation is partly driven by global supply chain disruptions, Pakistan’s fiscal mismanagement, weak governance and lack of effective policies to combat inflation have only aggravated the situation.

The role of climate change in food insecurity cannot be overstated.

As one of the vulnerable nations to climate-related disasters, Pakistan has suffered immensely from extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and heatwaves, particularly in provinces like Sindh and Balochistan, which are critical to the country’s food production.

The World Bank’s report highlights that Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which employs around 40% of the country’s workforce and contributes significantly to the economy, is under extreme stress.

The country’s food production has decreased dramatically and the available supply of food is insufficient to meet domestic demand.

With rural areas suffering the most, the lack of investment in climate-resilient farming practices has made it difficult for farmers to adapt to changing conditions, further contributing to the crisis.

Another key factor behind the food insecurity crisis is the country’s political instability and governance challenges.

Over the past few years, the political landscape has been fraught with division and uncertainty.

The country has experienced a change of governments, ongoing political infighting and a weakened institutional framework that has undermined the ability of the government to effectively respond to crises.

The World Bank’s warning of acute food insecurity comes at a time when Pakistan is still grappling with the consequences of political instability.

A lack of coherent policy planning, coupled with inefficiency and corruption, has resulted in the failure to implement long-term solutions for food security.

While some regions of Pakistan may have access to food in relative abundance, many rural areas and marginalised communities are left with little to no access to food, particularly nutritious food.

The government’s inability to address these issues in a timely and organised manner has led to a growing sense of despair among the population, who are now looking to international organisations and foreign governments for help.

The global food crisis, triggered by geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, has also played a significant role in exacerbating current food insecurity.

With global wheat prices soaring and key suppliers cutting exports, Pakistan, which imports a significant portion of its food, has been unable to keep up with rising costs.

The war in Ukraine, which has disrupted wheat production and exports, has had a particularly severe impact on Pakistan, as it is one of the largest wheat-importing nations in the world.

The World Bank’s report warns that these challenges are unlikely to ease soon, and the situation could become even direr if the global food crisis persists.

With the World Bank predicting that nearly 10 million people will face acute food insecurity in FY25, the social and economic implications are significant.

The impact on children is particularly concerning, as malnutrition can lead to long-term developmental problems, including stunted growth, cognitive impairments, and weakened immunity.

This will have profound consequences not only on the current generation but also on Pakistan’s future workforce and its economic growth prospects.

Moreover, the crisis could further destabilise the country, leading to increased social unrest and migration as people flee from hunger-stricken regions in search of food and safety.

As the government struggles to maintain control and implement effective policies, the risk of widespread protests and political upheaval grows.

Pakistan’s food security crisis, as highlighted by the World Bank’s warning, is a multifaceted issue that stems from a combination of economic mismanagement, climate change, political instability, and global food price inflation.

While the challenges facing Pakistan are immense, they are not insurmountable.

Without swift and coordinated action, the consequences of the food insecurity crisis will continue to reverberate throughout the country for years to come, affecting not only the nation’s economic stability but also its social fabric and future prospects.

— The writer is an educator, based in Sindh. ([email protected])