Faith at home, fear across the border

“Among friends, be soft as silk;

In the battle between truth and falsehood, be as hard as steel.”

This timeless verse by Allama Iqbal paints the portrait of a true believer: one who is gracious in friendship yet unyielding in struggle.

In today’s Pakistan, that portrait finds a striking resemblance in General Syed Asim Munir — a military commander who is not only the Chief of Army Staff but also a living embodiment of national dignity, spiritual clarity and strategic wisdom.

His appointment — made purely on merit by the country’s seasoned leaders including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif — was more than a routine military elevation.

It was a decisive step towards stabilizing the nation at a crucial juncture.

There is strength in knowing that the country’s po-litical leadership — President Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, For-eign Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Kha-waja Asif — stand united with the top military command.

Together, they form an unwavering front on matters of national security, solidarity with Kashmir and resistance to Indian aggression.

General Munir is the first Army Chief in Pakistan’s history to be a Hafiz-e-Qur’an.

This spiritual dis-tinction elevates him beyond a conventional military role — transforming him into a moral guide whose Qur’an-anchored speeches inspire conviction in the public and confidence in the leadership.

His words resonate not just as statements, but as declarations of resolve and faith.

Under his leadership, the armed forces have become a model of discipline, accountability and transpar-ency.

His firm stance on upholding the rule of law, even under pressure, underscores his commitment to integrity over expediency.

When India attempted to stir tensions following a recent incident in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir by hurling accusations at Pakistan, General Munir responded with clarity and courage: “Any Indian military adventurism will be met with an immediate, resolute and more-than-proportionate response.

” These words reverberated across the region — a stark warning for the adversary and a source of steel-like certainty for the people of Pakistan.

That warning was soon put to the test when Indian forces launched an unprovoked attack on civilian populations in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Innocent lives were targeted — children, homes, even mosques.

In response, Pakistan’s defence forces acted swiftly and professionally, dismantling enemy intentions with precision.

The response was not only tactically effective but carried an unmistakable moral superiority.

This retaliatory act, under General Munir’s com-mand, reaffirms a core truth: Pakistan’s defence is rooted in faith, dignity and wisdom.

The message was delivered clearly — while Pakistan seeks peace, it is by no means defenseless.

General Munir’s commitment to the Kashmiri cause is as ideological as it is strategic.

His statement: “We will never abandon our Kashmiri brothers in their struggle against Indian occupation,” was not a diplomatic token, but a pledge grounded in shared identity and spiritual solidarity.

Firmly anchored in the Two-Nation Theory, General Munir believes that defending Pakistan’s ideological frontiers is as critical as guarding its geographical borders.

This conviction sends a powerful message to the next generation: remain steadfast in your identity, your beliefs and your national mission.

Throughout his distinguished career — including pivotal roles such as Director General of Military Intelligence and Director General of the ISI — Gen-eral Munir has demonstrated unwavering dedication to national interest, constitutional responsibility and professional ethics.

Whether in matters of politics, media, economics, or security, his approach is marked by principle, neutrality and grace.

He does not act for approval, but for the sake of duty, faith and the greater national good.

At a time when Pakistan faces internal instability and external threats, the presence of General Syed Asim Munir offers the nation a rare blessing — the kind of leadership that not only commands armies, but also fortifies the spirit of the people.

To the enemy, Pakistan no longer stands with just an army — it stands with a commander fortified by faith and resolve.

For the people of Kashmir, hope is no longer dis-tant.

A figure has emerged who understands their pain, shares their dignity and stands as a guardian of their cause.

Indeed, General Syed Asim Munir is not merely the Army Chief.

He is a name that instills dread in the enemy — and unwavering faith in the nation.

—The writer is a political analyst, commentator on South Asian affairs and former Member of the AJK Council.