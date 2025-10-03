Pakistan’s Himalayan Pink Salt earns international recognition at Belgium summit

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brazil has acknowledge the international recognition granted to a Brazilian innovation that combines Amazonian biodiversity with Pakistan’s Himalayan Pink Salt, which received distinction at the Women in Agritech – Global Summit of Women in Agribusiness and Biotechnology held in Belgium from September 24 to 27.

The soap, produced under the Savana Amazônica brand in Boa Vista, Roraima, was honored with an international innovation award, underscoring the value of collaborative initiatives that merge Pakistan’s unique natural resources with Brazil’s dynamic entrepreneurial environment.

The use of Himalayan Pink Salt, renowned globally for its purity and mineral richness, highlights the growing importance of Pakistan’s contribution to international markets in the health, wellness, and cosmetic sectors.

The Minister of Commerce, Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan, emphasized the significance of this achievement: “Pakistan’s Himalayan Pink Salt is a natural treasure, one that symbolizes both our cultural heritage and our economic potential.

Its presence in an award-winning product in Belgium is evidence of how Pakistan’s resources can contribute meaningfully to global innovation. We welcome this recognition as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with Brazil and beyond, and to demonstrate Pakistan’s role as an important trading partner.”

Dr. Muhammad Babar Chohan, Trade and Investment Counsellor (TIC) at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brazil, noted: “This achievement demonstrates how partnerships between Pakistan’s unique mineral resources and Brazil’s biodiversity can create world-class products with international appeal.

The award in Belgium is a testament to the commercial and diplomatic opportunities that lie in such collaborations. Pakistan’s commercial section in Brazil is committed to facilitating similar ventures, promoting our Himalayan Pink Salt, and building sustainable trade bridges between our two nations and beyond.”