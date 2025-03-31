‘Unit under the banner of love, solidarity’ – CJCSC, Services Chiefs felicitate nation on Eidul Fitr

RAWALPINDI – The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Service Chiefs extend their heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to all Pakistanis.

Eidul Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramazan, stands as a symbol of unity, compassion, and gratitude.

“For our soldiers, the true essence of Eid is embodied in the honor of defending our cherished nation—even in separation from family—while striving to foster peace, prosperity, and harmony,” read a statement issued by the ISPR.

This auspicious occasion affords us the opportunity to reflect upon the unwavering valor and commitment of our national heroes—the brave men and women who safeguard our freedom and sovereignty. The Armed Forces remain deeply appreciative of the sacrifices made by these courageous individuals and the enduring support of their families.

In the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces of Pakistan call upon all citizens to unite under the banner of love, respect, and solidarity, the very principles that define our great nation.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, have extended their heartfelt greetings to the entire Pakistani nation.

In their separate messages, they emphasized that this day teaches lessons of joy, gratitude, brotherhood, and compassion.