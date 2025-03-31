Metro Bus Service updated timings for Eidul Fitr 2025

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have issued scheduled for the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service during the Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays.

According to Punjab Mass Transit Authority, the metro bus service will remain operational in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during Eid. On the first day of Eid, the service will begin at 9 AM.

On the first day of Eid, the Metro Bus Service will operate from 9 AM to 10 PM, transporting passengers to their destinations.

After the first day of Eid, the Metro Bus Service will operate according to its regular schedule, from 6 AM to 10 PM. Only on the first day, there will be a 3-hour delay in the bus service.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is being celebrated across Pakistan with religious zeal and fervor today (Monday) amid prayers for peace and unity.

Eid prayer congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgah across the country while prayers were offered for prosperity and peace. Special prayers were also held for Palestinians and Muslims in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Main congregations were held at Badshahi Masjid in Lahore and Faisal Mosque in Islamabad while strict security arrangements were made for the day.