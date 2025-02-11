Unique, British Grammar School among 80 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 80 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 31 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 29 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment-of-commercialisation-fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, British Grammar School, Lahore Literati, Lahore Leads University, Base Academy, Pak Hospital, saloon, workshop, food points, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.