AGL51.74▲ 4.7 (0.10%)AIRLINK192.01▲ 5.7 (0.03%)BOP10.83▲ 0.55 (0.05%)CNERGY7.45▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.27 (0.03%)DFML51.81▲ 4.51 (0.10%)DGKC108.95▲ 5.39 (0.05%)FCCL38.7▲ 1.69 (0.05%)FFL14.75▲ 0.09 (0.01%)HUBC131.93▲ 2.63 (0.02%)HUMNL13.45▼ -0.06 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF45.07▲ 1.65 (0.04%)NBP75.74▼ -0.34 (0.00%)OGDC208.19▲ 7.22 (0.04%)PAEL40.52▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.27▲ 0.46 (0.06%)PPL180.41▲ 8.53 (0.05%)PRL34.42▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)PTC22.68▲ 0.33 (0.01%)SEARL105.33▲ 0.17 (0.00%)TELE8.53▲ 0.28 (0.03%)TOMCL33.95▲ 1.74 (0.05%)TPLP12.36▲ 0.66 (0.06%)TREET21.15▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TRG66.11▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY30.21▲ 0.42 (0.01%)WTL1.56▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Unique, British Grammar School among 80 sealed in Lahore

Unique British Grammar School Among 80 Sealed In Lahore
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 80 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 20 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 31 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 29 in Shadman, Shah Jamal, New Muslim Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Shadbagh for illegal commercial use and nonpayment-of-commercialisation-fees.

The sealed premises include Unique School, British Grammar School, Lahore Literati, Lahore Leads University, Base Academy, Pak Hospital, saloon, workshop, food points, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.

Unique School, Lahore Leads University among 59 sealed in Punjab capital

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan

Dar woos UAE’s e& Group to expand investments in Pakistan’s Telecom Sector

  • Business

Agri-Connections 2025 to kick off in Karachi on February 12

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan’s EV Revolution ‘Electric Chalao, Paisay Bachao’ for cleaner, greener future

  • Featured, Pakistan

FPSC chairman reveals date for CSS 2024 results

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer