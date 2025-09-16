New petrol, diesel prices in Pakistan from September 16

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced new petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan, with effect from September 16, 2025.

The Finance Division in a notification said the new prices will remain in place till September 30, 2025.

New Petrol Price from Sept 16

The federal government has kept the petrol price unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre for second half of September 2025.

New Diesel Price in Pakistan

The government has announced an increase of Rs2.78 per litre in high-speed diesel price, with new rate surging to Rs272.77 per litre.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said prices were revised in line with government’s policy of passing on the variations of prices in the international market to the domestic market.

Global Oil Prices

In international market, oil prices surged, extending previous session gains, amid fears for potential disruption in oil supply from Russia due to Ukraine drone attacks on its refineries.

Brent crude futures increased by 8 cents to $67.52 a barrel by 0632 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.41, up 11 cents.