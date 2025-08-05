Unheard Voices of IIOJK 6 years of struggle after Article 370

The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, hosted a high-level seminar titled “Unheard Voices of IIOJK: Six Years of Struggle after Article 370” to mark the sixth anniversary of India’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.

These articles stripped Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) off its autonomous status on August 5, 2019.

Parliamentarians, defence experts, Kashmiri leaders, and civil society representatives attended the event to honour the resilience of the people of IIOJK and reinforce Pakistan’s enduring political, diplomatic, and moral support for their right to self-determination.

Addressing the seminar, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, termed India’s 2019 actions “a blatant violation of international law and an attempt at demographic engineering.”

He stressed that despite curfews, lockdowns, mass detentions, internet shutdowns

and militarization, India has failed to suppress the Kashmiri identity or silence their demand for freedom.

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon declared Kashmir “a sacred national cause embedded in Pakistan’s ideology,” adding that true peace and stability in South Asia remain impossible without resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN Security Council resolutions.

He paid tribute to the Pakistani armed forces for their defence during the May 2025 conflict, which he said had “reshaped the regional balance.”