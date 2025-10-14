Uncertainty around LG polls

LOCAL Government elections in Punjab slated for December might face a delay due to enactment of a new LG law by the Provincial Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already notified its schedule for delimitations at the Union Council level under the Punjab Local Government Act 2022 and commenced groundwork across the province. As per schedule, preliminary delimitations will be completed by October 31, displayed publicly on November 1, followed by objections until November 16 and final publication on December 8.

There is an impression that the new law has been enacted just to cause further delay in the conduct of LG elections, which have repeatedly been delayed on different pretexts by different governments making mockery of their claims about commitment to the democratic processes. It seems the provincial governments are not willing to part ways with their powers that originally belong to local government institutions. This is evident from the fact that actions of the past governments of both PML(N) and the PTI caused repeated delays in LG elections depriving people of the benefits of the gross-roots empowerment. Devolution of financial and administrative powers has remained the slogan of all parties but practically none of them is truly interested in delegating these powers to the LG institutions. This is despite the fact that proper functioning of these institutions contributes a lot in realizing the cherished goal of good governance as local governments, usually, deliver as per aspirations and expectations of the local people. In the absence of LG representatives, there is no focus on small-scale developmental activities like construction and rehabilitation of streets, nullahs and link roads, water supply schemes and street lighting. Political expediency notwithstanding, local government benefits people and therefore, its elections must be held as per schedule.