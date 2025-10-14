Fragile peace

THERE are no active hostilities on the Durand Line following deadly clashes of last week but the environment is highly tense and in the words of Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif fighting can resume anytime due to ‘double game’ being played by Afghanistan.

He acknowledged that stalemate exists and there are no contacts between the two countries.

The prospects of peace will remain fragile until and unless the Taliban Government reviews its policy of supporting terrorist outfits engaged in anti-Pakistan activities. Pakistan, throughout, wanted resolution of the issue through discussion and dialogue but Kabul never demonstrated its sincerity to address concerns of the country except hollow diplomatic statements about non-presence of militant groups on its soil. In this backdrop, the Defence Minister conveyed a clear-cut message to the other side. Asked if Islamabad would negotiate with Kabul, Kh. Asif replied that if Afghanistan wants negotiations while threatening Pakistan at the same time, “then they should act on their threats and we’ll negotiate after(wards)”. It seems Afghanistan is toeing the Indian line as far as relations with Pakistan are concerned as New Delhi keeps on hurling threats demonstrating its preference for use of force to settle issues. In this backdrop, it is unlikely that the situation on the western border would improve in days to come barring mediation by third countries as has already been offered by the United States, China, Saudi Arabia and Iran. And mediation can prove effective only if Kabul makes a firm commitment to abide by its obligations and promises made to the international community during the Doha Process that it will not allow the use of Afghan soil for hostile activities against any other country. As pointed out by the Pakistan Foreign Office, the Kabul regime should focus on the formation of an inclusive and truly representative government, instead of engaging in baseless propaganda and extending support to terror outfits.