UN inquiry commission for first time declares Israel’s Gaza war as genocide  

NEW YORK – In a landmark development, a United Nations inquiry commission has, for the first time, declared Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza as “genocide.”

The report said that the commission concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, with top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, publicly supporting and encouraging the campaign.

The inquiry found that since October 2023, Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted homes, shelters and designated safe zones.

More than half of those killed in the bombings were women, children and the elderly.

Following aerial strikes, Israeli ground forces entered Gaza, killing at least 60 Palestinians, including three journalists.

Commission Chairperson Navi Pillay said, “Genocide is unfolding in Gaza.

After reviewing the statements of Netanyahu, Israeli President, and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant—who represented the Israeli state—we concluded that Israel bears responsibility for genocide.”

The report stated that both Israeli political leadership and the military demonstrated clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza “in whole or in part.”

On the other hand, Israel boycotted the commission from the outset and has now dismissed the findings as “false and insulting.”