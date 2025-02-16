UN exposes TTP backing

THE United Nations report once again highlights a painful reality that Pakistan has consistently emphasized: the Afghan Taliban’s ongoing support for the banned TTP in executing terrorist attacks within Pakistan’s borders. The report, covering the period from July to December 2024, clearly states that the Afghan Taliban’s backing of the TTP has enabled it to intensify its offensive against Pakistan, with over 600 attacks launched, many from Afghan territory.

Pakistan has voiced its concerns over the growing TTP threat emanating from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to convince the Afghan Taliban to dismantle TTP sanctuaries in Afghanistan have been met with reluctance. Rather than taking decisive action, the Afghan government has suggested mediation, a stance that has done little to address the very real security threat posed by the TTP to Pakistan. This delay in action has created a diplomatic deadlock that only serves to embolden the militants. Pakistan has always extended a hand of hospitality to the people of Afghanistan. Despite facing enormous challenges, Pakistan has generously hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the years, providing shelter and care to those fleeing conflict. Furthermore, Pakistan has consistently raised concerns about the humanitarian crisis unfolding within Afghanistan, urging the international community to take action.

In this context, it is difficult to understand why the Afghan authorities remain bent on hostility towards Pakistan, especially when it is clear that cooperation is essential for long-term stability in the region. The Afghan authorities’ support for groups like the TTP only deepens insecurity in the region, and by doing so, undermines any effort to rebuild Afghanistan and create a peaceful, prosperous nation. By siding with terrorist groups, the Afghan authorities risk isolating themselves from the international community. The continued backing of militant factions only exacerbates the country’s political and economic woes.

It is crucial for Afghanistan to reconsider its approach and take firm, tangible action against groups like the TTP. Only then can it begin to earn the trust of its neighbours, including Pakistan, and pursue opportunities for peace and prosperity. The Afghan government must understand that supporting terrorism will only hinder its efforts to rebuild and reclaim its place in the global community. There are alternatives: engagement with Pakistan, tackling terrorism head-on and building a cooperative relationship with neighbouring countries. By adopting such an approach, Afghanistan can create a better future for its people and open doors to meaningful partnerships that will lead to regional peace and economic growth.