Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia’s timeless wonder

Al-Ula is an ancient, centuries-old city in Saudi Arabia. The region is surrounded by hundreds of historical landmarks and breathtaking natural landscapes over 200,000 years old. UNESCO has included Al-Ula in its list of World Heritage Sites. In Hegra, over 110 ancient rock-carved tombs in the middle of the desert remain preserved. The archaeological remains offer insights into the ancient inhabitants and civilizations of Al-Ula.

In its early centuries, this place was the centre of the Nabataean civilization, which flourished from the late second century BCE to the second century CE. In addition to the rock-cut tombs of the Nabataean elite in the mountains, ancient wells and stone aqueducts reflect the skilled craftsmanship of this early civilization. The ancient residential town is also worth seeing; in the 12th century CE, it served as an important stop for pilgrims travelling from Damascus to Mecca. Many 12th and 13th century travellers mention this city in their writings.

At the Al-Ula Adventure Hub, outdoor activities suitable for all ages and fitness levels are available. Tourists can experience thrilling zip-lining through the mountains, guided bike rides on sand dunes, and hiking through the region’s natural rock formations and hidden valleys while connecting with nature. After sunset, you can also have a unique stargazing experience under the clear skies, guided by local astronomers. Habitas Al-Ula is the most beautiful hotel in the area, located in an ancient oasis in Ashar Valley, surrounded by rock formations and palm groves. The hotel offers 96 rooms with stunning mountain views, a yoga deck, wellness centres, a restaurant, a café, and a swimming pool. In addition, there are several other hotels that provide clean and comfortable accommodations for tourists.

Since King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to power, they have been actively working to strengthen the economy by developing non-oil sectors, including tourism. This historic and tourist destination, Al-Ula, has become a major source of income for the country. According to the Royal Commission of Al-Ula, every tourist visiting this ancient city spends an average of $560 per day.

The average stay of each tourist is three days, meaning they spend around $1,680 during their visit. Government sources report that in recent times, the number of tourists visiting this valley oasis located more than 1,000 kilometres from the capital, Riyadh, has increased. The town attracts both local and international tourists, as nomadic travellers from around the world are heading to this tourist destination, Al-Ula.

In 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched mega tourist projects, bringing this town into the global spotlight. A new airport has also been established in Al-Ula through FlyDubai, connecting the UAE’s financial hub with two flights per week. Al-Ula has become a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s tourism economy and is one of the major projects to reduce the kingdom’s dependence on oil revenue.

The writer is contributing columnist based in Faisalabad.

([email protected])