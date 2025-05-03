Umar Akmal Alleges disrespect from Wahab Riaz over national team comeback

LAHORE – Pakistan’s aggressive middle-order batter Umar Akmal has opened up about a recent attempt to rejoin the national cricket team, claiming he was met with a disrespectful response from former selector Wahab Riaz.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Akmal revealed that he had approached Wahab Riaz during his tenure as selector to express his desire to make a comeback to international cricket. However, he was taken aback when Wahab asked, “Have you played any trial matches?”

“After playing international cricket for 15 years, being asked whether I’ve played trial matches felt insulting,” Akmal said, visibly disappointed.

Akmal didn’t hold back in his criticism and also targeted former head coach Waqar Younis and former captain Younis Khan.

According to him, Younis Khan regularly criticized his aggressive approach in Test matches.

“Whenever I played attacking shots, Younis Khan would question my style, asking if I was trying to play T20 cricket in a Test match,” Akmal said.

He further alleged that Waqar Younis had issues not just with him but also with his brothers Kamran Akmal and Adnan Akmal.

“Waqar questioned why all three brothers were part of the national team simultaneously,” he claimed.

Akmal accused Waqar of believing that he had no future in T20 cricket despite his performances in the format.

Umar Akmal last represented Pakistan in October 2019 during a home series against Sri Lanka in Lahore. He has since been absent from the national squad.

It may be mentioned here that Umar Akmal is not the only player to express dissatisfaction with Waqar Younis’s coaching style. Fast bowler Mohammad Amir had also previously raised serious allegations against the former head coach.