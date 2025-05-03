‘Apni Zameen Apna Ghar free plot scheme’: Eligibility, application, balloting, allotment details

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has rolled out another project under which three-marla plots will be provided to eligible applicants for free of cost across the province.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, those who own land have started constructing their houses after getting interest-free loan under Apni Chat Apna Ghar scheme.

There are some people who has no land, she said, adding that the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar programe will benefit this segment of the society.

She highlighted that as many as 2,000 plots will be distributed among the eligible applicants in 19 districts of Punjab.

The Punjab Housing & Town Planning Agency (PHATA) is the primary authority to implement the project in the province.

Eligible Districts

The eligible districts include Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Vehari.

Eligibility Criteria for Apni Zameen Apna Ghar Program

The applicant must meet the following criteria to apply for the free plot scheme:

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Punjab as per valid CNIC.

Applications are only allowed for schemes within the applicant’s district.

The applicant, their spouse, or dependent children must not own any plot or house anywhere in Pakistan.

Applicant has clean criminal record.

The applicant must not be a defaulter of any bank or financial institution.

Applicants should ensure the accuracy of provided information, as false declarations may lead to disqualification.

Applicant must be registered with the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) with a PMT score of 60 or below.

Minimum household income should below Rs50,000.

Where to Apply

People can apply for the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar Scheme both online and offline.

To apply online, the applicant needs to visit the official web portal: azag.punjab.gov.pk. Here, the applicant provide all relevant details and submit the application.

In case of offline application, the applicant is required to visit the relevant Deputy Commissioner (DC) office. Dedicated scheme desks will provide free assistance for registration process.

Apni Zameen Apna Ghar Balloting Update

The Punjab government has so far not announced any date for holding balloting for the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar programe.

It will be updated here as soon as it is announced by the government.

Free Plot Allotment

Under the TORs, the successful applicant must commence house construction in accordance with prevailing building by-laws within six months from the date of possession of the plot. The applicant will have two years to complete the construction from the date of possession.

The allotted plot cannot be sold, transferred, or leased for a minimum period of five years from the date of allotment. Any transfer of ownership within this period shall result in automatic cancellation of the allotment.

Failure to comply with construction timelines or building regulations will result in cancellation of the allotment after issuance of a one-month written notice.