UK tightening immigration with strict English language requirement: Details inside

LONDON – The UK Government is preparing to introduce stricter immigration rules, including tougher English language requirements as part of the new reforms.

The reforms which would be introduced in a week or so would also include a longer wait for permanent residency as per credible media reports. These changes are part of a new immigration strategy expected to be detailed in a policy document next week.

According to reports, individuals seeking work visas will need to demonstrate a more advanced level of English, similar to an A-level qualification. This B2-level standard would require applicants to speak clearly and confidently in English without needing to search for words. Currently, the minimum requirement is only equivalent to a GCSE.

The proposed rules may also increase the time migrants must live in the UK before applying for indefinite leave to remain—from five years to ten. This longer waiting period could apply in cases where applicants have spent extended time outside the UK or have unclear financial records.

These policy changes are expected in response to concerns over rising migration levels, which reached around 728,000 people last year.

The new plans may also involve reducing the number of visas granted to people from countries where there’s a higher risk of individuals overstaying or later seeking asylum. Work and student visa applications from countries like Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka could be affected as part of the reforms; Pakistanis were the highest in number claiming asylum in UK last year as per official data.

Although work visa applications have dropped since the Rishi Sunak regime introduced stricter rules, the number of asylum seekers has sharply increased. In 2024, over 108,000 people applied for asylum in the UK—the highest number since records began in 2001.

A spokesperson for the Home Office also stated that they are working to identify patterns among those who come on work or student visas but later claim asylum, to help stop the system being misused.

An official word in this regard is expected next week when the immigration white paper would be launched.