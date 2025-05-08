Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif slams Indian ‘War Fever’ in call with US Secretary Rubio

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held phone conversation today to have word on rapidly evolving security situation amid Indian aggression, that put two nuclear countries at verge of full scale war.

In recent call, Prime Minister Sharif condemned what he described as New Delhi’s “unprovoked missile and drone strikes,” which have allegedly killed 31 civilians, injured 57 others, and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure inside Pakistan. He emphasized that these attacks were a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The premier also warned that India’s escalating military actions and war aggression are putting regional peace in serious jeopardy. He stressed that such provocations severely threaten the already fragile security landscape in South Asia.

Reiterating Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to defend its borders, the premier affirmed that country reserves the right to respond in self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. He noted that the Pakistani people are united in their anger over what they perceive as unjustified and aggressive Indian actions.

PM further expressed appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s concern regarding the crisis and highlighted the need for proactive international engagement to prevent further escalation.

In response, Secretary Rubio assured Prime Minister Sharif that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region. He urged both nations to exercise restraint and seek a diplomatic path forward.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact as developments continue to unfold.