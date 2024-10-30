AGL37.3▲ 0.16 (0.00%)AIRLINK125.42▼ -8.36 (-0.06%)BOP5.53▲ 0.03 (0.01%)CNERGY3.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL7.93▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML42.21▼ -1.17 (-0.03%)DGKC87.81▲ 1.55 (0.02%)FCCL33.26▲ 0.32 (0.01%)FFBL66.86▲ 2.59 (0.04%)FFL10.59▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC105.11▲ 1.81 (0.02%)HUMNL12.79▼ -0.86 (-0.06%)KEL4.37▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM7.62▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)MLCF38.79▲ 1.13 (0.03%)NBP69.32▲ 1.81 (0.03%)OGDC175.28▲ 0.8 (0.00%)PAEL24.89▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL5.67▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)PPL139.27▲ 0.76 (0.01%)PRL23.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PTC15.01▼ -0.57 (-0.04%)SEARL69.26▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)TELE6.94▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)TOMCL36.78▲ 2.06 (0.06%)TPLP7.19▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.36▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TRG49.83▲ 1.22 (0.03%)UNITY27.67▲ 1.16 (0.04%)WTL1.27▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

UK Pound to PKR rate today – 30 October 2024

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – UK Pound GBP sterling’s buying rate in Pakistan stands at Rs356.85 while the selling rate is Rs360.35 in the open market on Wednesday.

The UK Pound remained unchanged against Pak rupee as compared to previous closing of Rs356.85 in the open market.

GBP to PKR Rate – 30 October 2024

Date  Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE 
October 30, 2024 Rs. 356.8 0
October 29, 2024 Rs. 356.8

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom. These expatriates send remittances back to their families in Pakistan and closely monitor the exchange rate.

How Much is 500 UK Pound in Pakistani Rupees?

As of October 30, the pound rate stands at Rs356.85 in the open market. So, the 500 UK pounds will be equal to Rs178,425 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UK Pound in Pak Rupees Today?

As of October 30, the pound is being traded at Rs356.85 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs356,850 in Pakistani currency.

How to Convert UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UK Pound with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the GBP into PKR.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Forex Rate

Omani Rial to PKR latest rate today – 30 October 2024

  • Forex Rate

Dirham to PKR exchange rate today – 30 October 2024

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today – 30 October 2024

  • Forex Rate

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 29 October, 2024

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer