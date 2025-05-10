UK Pound to Pak rupee rate today – 10 May 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound exchange rate has extended losses against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs373.66 on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

The selling rate of the pound also dropped by 0.46 paisas as it is being sold for Rs377.18 at various outlets of exchange companies, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

UK Pound to PKR Today

1 UK Pound = Rs373.66

Pakistan and the United Kingdom share deep-rooted economic ties, strengthened by a large Pakistani expatriate community of over 1.6 million people in the UK.

These individuals play a crucial role in bridging cultural and commercial relations between both countries.

Remittances from the UK are a major source of foreign exchange for Pakistan, consistently ranking among the top contributors.

Bilateral trade exceeds £3 billion annually, covering textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food products. Additionally, UK investment supports sectors like education, healthcare, and infrastructure in Pakistan.

The strong diaspora presence also fosters entrepreneurship, contributing to both countries’ economic development and long-term cooperation.