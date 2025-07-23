UK Pound extends gains against rupee in Pakistan – 23 July 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of UK Pound increased in open market of Pakistan as it is being traded at RsRs383.95 on Wednesday after an increase of 0.91 paisa.

The selling rate for the Pound also moved up accordingly and stood at Rs386.16 according to the currency exchange association.

Overseas Pakistanis closely monitor the currency exchange rates as they send significant remittances to Pakistan every month to support their families.

The SBP data shows, in June 2025, remittances from the UK recorded at $537.6 million. Overall, Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.4 billion in June 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, workers’ remittances increased by 7.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

During fiscal year 2024-25, workers’ remittances rose by 26.6 per cent to $38.3 billion as compared with $30.3 billion in 2023-24.

Remittances during June 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($823.2 million), United Arab Emirates ($717.2 million), United Kingdom ($537.6 million) and United States of America ($281.2 million).

Pakistani Rupee

The Pakistani Rupee is the official currency of Pakistan, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is used for all domestic financial transactions and is influenced by factors such as trade balance, inflation, remittances, and political conditions. The rupee plays a critical role in the country’s economic stability and development. Its value affects import costs, fuel prices, and the purchasing power of citizens.

UK Pound Sterling (GBP)

The Pound Sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom and one of the oldest currencies still in use. Issued by the Bank of England, it is known for its strength and global importance. The pound is widely used in international trade and financial markets. Its value is affected by interest rates, inflation, and economic policies. The pound is considered a stable and reliable currency, often seen as a safe investment during global uncertainty.