‘Healing in the Shadow of Loss’ launched Book that helps readers overcome personal grief & sorrow, discover inner strength!

Saira Sheikh, a Pakistani expatriate who earned her MBA from Cardiff University, United Kingdom, on Tuesday shared with a select gathering of friends and prominent literary and media figures of the town her personal journey of pain and loss after her mother’s death.

However, according to her, she channeled her own experiences of loss and recovery into a comprehensive guide for others navigating similar journeys. This journey of self-discovery ended in the form of a book ‘Healing in the Shadow of Loss.’ This maiden work not only supported her but also helps the readers discover their inner strength to overcome the negative feelings of fear, selfishness and monotony.

The 172-page book is in fact a recipe of self-discovery and provides the readers how to cope with their emotions, anger and self-pity.While addressing the launching ceremony of the book held at Biblio Cafe, F-6 Sector, Saira said if her book helps even a single person in any way, she will think her mission is accomplished.

The intimate atmosphere of Biblio Cafe on Agha Khan Road F-6 Sector was filled with meaningful dialogue moderated by Mona Raza, whose credentials as a literary community builder are known to all.

The writer, Mona said, has successfully balanced multiple roles as an entrepreneur running a home-based soy scented candles business, a devoted mother of two, and now, a published author.

Her work transcends traditional self-help boundaries by weaving together emotional insights, cultural sensitivity, and practical wisdom gained through lived experience.

Saira paid rich tributes to her that was always beside her in her moment of grief. Her husband, Dr Saqib Hussain, father-in-law Rai Riaz Hussain, former Press Secretary to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and all others extended their constant support to enable her write the book in peace and isolation.

The gathering drew an impressive cross-section of Islamabad’s intellectual and literary landscape.