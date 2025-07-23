CM Maryam stresses equal importance of mental and physical health

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government is striving to the utmost for prevention, treatment and imparting awareness about mental ailments.

In her message on World Brain Day, she said that a healthy mind is essential for positive thinking and constructive decision-making.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the CM remarked, “The human brain is an unparalleled creation of the Almighty, a marvel of complexity and capability. World Brain Day reminds us of the critical importance of recognizing, understanding, and addressing mental health challenges.”

She added that neglecting mental health is akin to disregarding life itself. Individuals suffering from mental health conditions not only endure personal pain but also face societal indifference and stigma.

Underscoring the need for a shift in perspective, she stressed, “It is imperative that we treat mental health with the same seriousness and care as physical health. Only then can we build a society that is truly healthy, inclusive, and compassionate.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the government is committed to improving mental healthcare facilities and promoting a culture of empathy, understanding, and psychological well-being across Punjab.