UK envoy Jane Marriott pledges £3Mn support for flood-hit Pakistan in meeting with Dar

ISLAMABAD – British High Commissioner Jane Marriott announced £3 million in emergency aid and additional humanitarian support for Pakistan’s flood- and monsoon-affected regions.

During key meeting with Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Marriott expressed Britian’s full solidarity with Pakistan during this devastating crisis. In response, Ishaq Dar thanked the UK for its timely and generous assistance.

The discussion also focused on strengthening bilateral relations, the importance of high-level diplomatic contacts, and pressing regional developments, highlighting a growing partnership in times of need.

The country of over 242 million is reeling from one of the deadliest monsoon seasons in decades, with relentless rains and flash floods claiming over 930 lives, injuring more than 1,000 people, and destroying thousands of homes.

Devastation began on 15 August with a massive cloudburst in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by urban flooding in Karachi, a Glacier Lake Outburst Flood in Gilgit-Baltistan, and record-breaking river floods in Punjab that submerged over 3,900 villages.

By early September, floodwaters reached Sindh, forcing the evacuation of 100,000 residents along the Indus. With millions affected, the country faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis as communities struggle to survive the monsoon’s fury.