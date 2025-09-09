Nature, nations & floods: South Asia’s survival strategy

THE destruction from the floods in South Asian States this year was expected but unimaginable.

However, everyone is now aware of the threat that floods pose. Approximately 80 million people in South Asia are affected annually by floods which make up 41% of recorded disasters. Since 2020, these countries have recognized the growing climate risks and, at forums like the UN and G20, have called for greater regional collaboration in disaster management and mitigation. Preventing flood damage needs both realistic steps and permanent fixes.

South Asian governments have a history of relying on hard-engineered (grey) infrastructure, such as levees, floodwalls, embankments and reservoirs. Although these structures defend populated floodplains and coastal cities, their efficacy is decreasing due to the intensification of climate extremes. Additionally, governments often rely on early warning systems to protect lives. The Asian Development Bank says early warnings curbed flood deaths, yet economic damages are up due to infrastructure and property losses, highlighting how development often ignores disaster risks. Thus, reliance on grey infrastructure alone is unrealistic.

In addition, grey infrastructure functions best with effective stormwater drainage and pumping stations. In Colombo, Sri Lanka, a World Bank project integrated pumping stations and tunnels to revive wetlands. But this has not been true across all South Asian nations. As a matter of fact, urbanisation has destroyed wetlands, worsening flood risk. Furthermore, flood-prone zones should have buildings restricted by rules and plans, with elevated, durable new structures. This encompasses supporting flood-resistant homes and construction standards, thus preventing increased flood exposure.

Grey infrastructure can’t handle the enormous challenge. Natural solutions are now essential to manage flood risk. Green roofs, urban parks, restored wetlands, and community woodlands boost infiltration and rainwater storage and enhance urban liveability. Wetlands, both natural and artificial, behave like sponges. Nature-based solutions fundamentally involve the restoration and reconnection of wetlands and floodplains. The World Bank wetlands project in Colombo, Sri Lanka, is renewing 20 km² of lakes and wetlands while also creating grasslands and swamps for buffering. These wetlands absorb as much as 90% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and support the urban poor by offering food and extra income. This initiative uses both wetlands and engineered pumping stations, a combined strategy to mitigate the threat of floods.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) recommend supplementing levees and floodwalls with restored wetlands and vegetation. Trees and grasses along riverbanks can slow water flow and lessen erosion. Managed aquifer recharge, rainwater harvesting and constructed wetlands can be used with reservoirs and treatment plants to reduce floods and droughts. Cities can use green roofs and permeable pavements to reduce runoff and lower the urban heat-island effect. Forests, wetlands and similar areas in cities mitigate the effects of heavy rain, clean the air and offer recreation. Forests in areas where streams begin increase water soaking and decrease high flows. Planting trees enhances the soil’s water storage, lessening flood dangers.

However, equipment and capacity building are also essential. Bhutan’s officials are trained in river-system modelling and geographic information visualisation. Weather tech investments, plus apps and community radio, help early warnings reach rural folks. Because of early warnings, 90% of homes take action, which highlights the need for trust and community involvement. Local communities’ involvement in flood management interventions boosts effectiveness. In Nepal and Bangladesh, community-based early-warning systems use local watch towers, river-level sensors, mobile phones and volunteer networks for warning dissemination. These systems guarantee that alerts are addressed and aid in finding safe exits.

Embankments, drains and wetlands are better maintained through community involvement. Adaptation programs managed locally can be customized for specific cultures, proving especially beneficial for groups that are marginalized and potentially lack access to national alert systems. Furthermore, the Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra need management cooperation. Flood prediction and data exchange are both crucial. Realtime data and satellite pictures enable quick warnings and give downstream countries time to evacuate and protect themselves.

Managing river basins, from flow to reservoirs, can curb floods and manage water during droughts. It’s also vital to conserve ecosystems across borders: harmonizing policies on wetlands, forests and mangroves safeguards natural flood buffers. While floodwaters and river basins cross international borders, standardized transboundary data sharing is still quite rare. From 2010 to 2021, the South Asia Water Initiative (SAWI) was aimed to improve water cooperation in the Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra basins. Multilateral systems are also used by South Asian countries to improve flood management. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015–2030) has been adopted by all countries, establishing mutual objectives for lowering disaster damages, including flooding.

The SAARC also has a centre for disaster management that promotes knowledge sharing and capacity building. SAARC DMC held workshops on “effective urban flood management,” allowing countries to exchange lessons and case studies. SAARC also created a regional Flood Risk Mitigation strategy paper in 2016. SAARC supports a regional flood information system. Yet, formal regional policy is restricted: there is no obligatory, region-wide flood management treaty and cooperation is generally voluntary and done on a project-by-project basis.

South Asia is seeing more frequent and severe floods. Because rivers don’t respect borders, a combined approach using engineering, nature, information and finance is the best way to reduce flood risks and protect South Asia’s livelihoods. South Asian leaders must understand that losing lives is humanity’s greatest loss. Cooperation can help South Asian countries lessen the dangers of floods. Our collective survival depends on this.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.based in Sargodha.

