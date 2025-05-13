UK announces new immigration, visa system; check complete details here

LONDON – The United Kingdom (UK) government has unveiled a sweeping reform of its immigration [visa] system and citizenship by introducing tougher rules aimed at reducing reliance on foreign labour and tightening control over visa policies.

A newly released white paper showed the eligibility period for permanent residency (settlement) and citizenship will now require a minimum of 10 years of legal residence in the UK, doubling the previous threshold of 5 years.

The Home Office stated that these reforms are intended to ensure that foreign nationals play a positive and meaningful role in British society, reflecting the government’s broader strategy to manage migration more effectively and protect public services.

Key measures introduced

Increased qualification threshold: The eligibility criteria for work visas has been raised to RQF Level 6, which corresponds to a graduate-level qualification.

Abolition of immigration salary list: The Immigration Salary List, which previously allowed employers to recruit at lower salary levels for certain roles, has been discontinued.

Closure of social care visa route: The Social Care visa route will be shut down. However, individuals already on this route will be permitted to extend their visas up to 2028.

Stricter English language requirements: The requirement to demonstrate English language proficiency will now apply to a broader range of visa categories, including dependents.

Tougher student visa regulations: Policies around study visas have been tightened. The post-study work period—previously set at 2 years—will now be limited to 18 months.

Faster deportation of foreign offenders: The government also announced plans to expedite the deportation of foreign criminals, regardless of whether they have served a prison sentence.

A spokesperson from the Home Office emphasized that the reforms are designed to create a fair, controlled, and economically beneficial immigration system, aiming to reduce the strain on public services and ensure migration levels are sustainable.

The changes come amid growing public concern over high migration figures and their impact on infrastructure, housing, and the labor market. The government maintains that these measures are necessary to rebalance the system and prioritize domestic workforce development.