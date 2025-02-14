UHS set to launch affordable modern diagnostic lab in Lahore

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will inaugurate its state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory on April 15, offering affordable and reliable diagnostic services to the public.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern equipment, the facility will cater to a wide range of diagnostic needs while maintaining international quality standards.

The lab, registered with the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), is also in the process of obtaining ISO certification for quality assurance, ensuring that all tests are conducted with precision, reliability, and adherence to global benchmarks.

Vice Chancellor of UHS, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, highlighted the initiative as part of the vision of the current Punjab Government to improve public healthcare accessibility and affordability.

“This diagnostic lab is a step towards fulfilling the Punjab Government’s vision of providing reliable healthcare facilities to every citizen, irrespective of their financial background. Our focus is on affordability without compromising quality,” he said.

The diagnostic lab will offer a comprehensive range of tests, including advanced molecular genetics, alongside routine and specialised diagnostics in pathology, biochemistry, haematology, immunology, microbiology, and histopathology.

A UHS spokesperson has said that the microbiology section will focus on detecting bacterial, viral, and fungal infections through advanced culture techniques, sensitivity testing, and rapid diagnostic assays. The histopathology department will perform detailed examinations of tissue samples, aiding in the accurate diagnosis of cancers and chronic diseases.

These services will be supported by experienced professionals, including PhDs and modern equipment, ensuring timely and precise results.

A significant feature of the lab is its molecular genetics section, which will perform advanced genetic testing for hereditary diseases, cancer genetics, and infectious diseases. This will enable early detection and personalised treatment plans, keeping UHS at the forefront of medical research and innovation.

The lab will offer a full range of biochemistry tests, including liver and kidney function tests, lipid profiles, and blood glucose monitoring. Automated analysers will ensure rapid and accurate results.

Comprehensive haematology testing will include complete blood counts (CBC), coagulation profiles, and specialised diagnostics for conditions like anaemia, leukaemia, and clotting disorders.

In immunology, the lab will focus on diagnosing autoimmune disorders, allergies, and infectious diseases through ELISA-based and other advanced techniques.

While chairing a meeting of faculty members to review the progress of the laboratory, Prof. Rathore urged them to expedite the arrangements for launching the tests on schedule. “The timely completion of this project is crucial for serving the public and achieving the desired impact. I encourage all departments to work in close coordination to ensure everything is ready by April 15,” he remarked.

The lab will also serve as a hub for medical research and education, benefiting UHS students and researchers while improving healthcare delivery in the province.