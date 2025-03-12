Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rains, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – More rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, more rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and at places of upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday night and the next two days with occasional gaps. Partly cloudy and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Thursday and Friday, and 13°C and 15°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Thursday and Friday, and 14°C and 16°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 14, Dir (upper 12, lower 01), Kakul 07, Peshawar (Airport 09, City 07), Pattan, Bacha Khan Airport 08, Balakot, Mir Khani 06, Kalam, Bannu 05, Malam Jabba 04, Takht Bai, Saidu Sharif 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 07, Airport 04), Garhi Dopatta 07, Rawalakot 03, Kotli 01

Punjab: Murree 04, Islamabad (Zeropoint 03, Airport, Golra, Saidpur 02, Bokra 01), Attock 03, Chakwal 02, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 02, Katcheri, Chaklala Airport 01)

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 05, Astore 03, Chilas, Bunji, Bagrote 02

Balochistan: Nokkundi 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis and Parachinar was recorded at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.