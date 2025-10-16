First Look of Chery Tiggo 8 CSH PHEV in Pakistan ahead of Launch

KARACHI – Pakistani car enthusiasts have every reason to get excited and viral pictures reveal that the Chery Tiggo 8 Ultimate CSH PHEV has arrived at a local facility linked to Master Group, signaling that the brand’s first plug-in hybrid SUV could soon hit Pakistani roads. The launch is expected alongside the highly anticipated Tiggo 9 in November 2025.

Tiggo 8 Ultimate CSH PHEV doesn’t just impress on paper as it delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Drivers report that even in electric mode, the SUV can accelerate from 40 km/h to nearly 80 km/h in seconds, offering both responsiveness and cabin quietness.

The PHEV’s striking diamond-pattern grille, sleek LED headlights, and vertical DRL inserts give the front a premium, futuristic look, while the rear features bold CHERY lettering, full-width LED tail lights, and neatly integrated dual exhausts—a perfect blend of style and presence.

Inside, Tiggo 8 Ultimate CSH PHEV feels like a tech-savvy luxury SUV. A large sunroof with adjustable shade can be controlled manually or by voice, and the seats offer comfort and massage functions for passengers. Voice control extends to windows, audio, phone calls, and even GPS navigation. A heads-up display, tire pressure monitoring, and precise steering elevate safety and ease of driving. Air conditioning is fast and powerful, complemented by customizable ambient lighting for a modern, comfortable cabin experience.

Unlike petrol-powered Tiggo 8 Pro, the CSH PHEV pairs a 1.5L turbo engine with electric motors, delivering improved efficiency and lower emissions. Owners also praise its charging speed: a quick 15–20 minute session on a CCS DC charger replenishes battery levels swiftly, making long trips feasible and practical.

Industry insiders suggest that the Tiggo 8 Ultimate CSH PHEV, alongside the Tiggo 9, will redefine Pakistan’s SUV segment in November. This launch marks a bold step for Chery into the country’s plug-in hybrid market and signals the arrival of a new era of electrified mobility in Pakistan.