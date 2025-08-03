Senate Standing Committee praises localisation in automotive sector

KARACHI — The Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production visited the manufacturing facility of Indus Motor Company (IMC) yesterday.

Headed by Senator Aon Abbas, the delegation included Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Senator Danesh Kumar, Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Husna Bano, and Asad Islam Malhani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production.

They were given a detailed briefing on IMC’s operations, localisation initiatives, and strategic contributions to Pakistan’s economy. They toured Pakistan’s largest Sheet Metal Press Shop and observed firsthand the rigorous quality control systems and precision-driven manufacturing processes.

Senator Aon Abbas emphasised the vital role of the local automotive sector in driving industrial growth and job creation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and supporting high-value investments in the auto sector.

IMC Chief Executive Officer, Ali Asghar Jamali, apprised the delegation that the Pakistan plant is recognised under Toyota’s global “Zero Defect Facilities”—underscoring the company’s steadfast commitment to delivering world-class quality and manufacturing excellence.

“We are honoured to host the Standing Committee and showcase IMC’s role in promoting self-reliance through local manufacturing. Our commitment to the ‘Make in Pakistan’ vision continues to drive employment, reduce foreign exchange outflow, and support a cleaner, more efficient mobility future. However, to realise the full potential of this sector, the government must ensure a stable, long-term automotive policy framework that encourages investment and industrial growth.”

He also expressed concern over the rising import of used cars, stating: “Despite leading global brands having invested billions in local manufacturing, over 64% of the industry’s installed production capacity remains idle. The unchecked influx of used car imports not only disrupts the formal industry but also hampers the growth of Large-Scale Manufacturing (LSM), undermining national economic goals and thousands of local jobs.”