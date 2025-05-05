UHS declares BDS second professional result

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, declared the results of the BDS second professional annual examination 2024.

According to a UHS spokesperson, a total of 929 candidates from 16 dental colleges appeared in the examination. Of these, 788 students were declared successful while 138 failed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 85.10%.

Maryam Waheed Dogar, a student of Shahida Islam Dental College, Lodhran, secured the top position by obtaining 892 marks out of 1000. The second position went to Ayesha Ali Ghumman of University Medical and Dental College, Faisalabad, who scored 877 marks. Ramsha Mubashir of Multan Medical and Dental College, Multan, stood third with 874 marks.

The complete results can be viewed on the university’s official website: www.uhs.edu.pk.