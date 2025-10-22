UHS considers MCQs-only format in nursing professional exams

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) is considering shifting all undergraduate and post-RN nursing examinations to an evidence-based format consisting solely of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), aligning assessment with international standards for evaluating nursing knowledge and practice. Currently, UHS is using a combination of MCQs and short essay questions (SEQs) in professional examinations.

This was stated by UHS Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore during a seminar on “Nurse Advocacy in Policy and Systemic Change: Empowering Voices for Better Healthcare”. The Department of Nursing arranged the event at the UHS City Campus.

UHS VC said that a final decision in this regard will be made after consultation with all stakeholders.

The seminar brought together principals, nursing leaders, and educators from UHS-affiliated colleges to discuss the role of nurses as active contributors to healthcare policy and agents of systemic change.

Guest speakers included Mrs Rehana Elahi, Chief of Nursing at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre; Dr Anam Fatima, Principal of Shaikha Fatima College of Nursing; Mr Tanzeelur Rehman, Vice Principal of PKLI College of Nursing; and Mrs Zubaida Sawar Khan, Director of New Advance College of Nursing.

Prof. Dr Samina Kausar, Head, Department of Nursing, delivered the keynote address on “The Power of the Nurse’s Voice in Shaping Policy.”

A total of 65 participants attended the seminar in person, while 44 joined online. Certificates and shields were distributed among the speakers and facilitators. The event reaffirmed the growing recognition of nurses not only as caregivers but also as policy influencers and leaders driving change in the healthcare system.