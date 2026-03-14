UAE’s Fujairah Oil Hub targeted by Iranian Drone Strikes, Flames and Smoke Engulf key port

DUBAI – A drone attack struck one of UAE’s largest oil storage facilities, sending massive plumes of smoke into the sky. Fujairah, a critical hub for refueling maritime vessels, lies in the Gulf of Oman, allowing ships to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been closed amid mounting US-Israel-Iran war.

Plumes of black smoke can been seen rising from the UAE’s port of Fujairah, the country’s only oil export outside the Strait of Hormuz. The local government confirms that Iranian drones targeted the area, says that damage was from falling debris. pic.twitter.com/uXZJ7vub3P — Chaya’s Clan (@ChayasClan) March 14, 2026

Back in UAE, online footage shows smoke billowing from the Fujairah complex, a crucial site for oil storage and maritime fuel supply.

Earlier, Iranian armed forces warned civilians near UAE ports to keep a safe distance from potential attacks.

In Lebanon, the city of was hit by Israeli airstrikes, igniting a fire in an apartment building. Residential areas in Israel are also suffering, with a building in central completely destroyed after an attack.

The confirmed that it detected Iranian missiles targeting Israel late at night, further stoking fears of a regional escalation.

But chaos is not limited to Gulf. In Iraq’s capital, US embassy was struck in a dramatic attack. Initial reports from and suggested a missile strike, while reported it was a drone attack. The assault came shortly after two Iran-backed militants were killed in Baghdad, signaling a dangerous escalation.

Security officials confirmed that the embassy’s helipad and compound were targeted. AFP journalists observed thick black smoke rising from the premises, and multiple sources confirmed the drone strike.

This wave of attacks highlights a dramatic escalation in the Middle East, with key strategic ports, residential areas, and diplomatic sites under fire. The region stands on edge as Iran, Israel, the UAE, and U.S. interests are drawn deeper into conflict.