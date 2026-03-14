FBR Grants 50% Tax Rebate to Senior Citizens Over 60

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a new relief for senior citizens, allowing individuals aged 60 and above to receive a 50% reduction on any outstanding tax liabilities.

This measure, applicable under section 53(1)(c) and clause 1A of Part-III of the second schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, ensures that taxpayers in this age group pay only half of the tax calculated on their annual income.

Furthermore, the rebate is not limited to unpaid taxes; senior citizens who have already made tax payments can also claim the 50% reduction as a refund while filing their annual tax returns. This initiative is aimed at easing the financial burden on elderly taxpayers and reinforcing the government’s commitment to supporting senior citizens.