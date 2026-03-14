Trump urges China, France, Japan, Korea and UK to deploy Warships to protect Hormuz

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump declared that several countries may soon deploy warships alongside the American forces to safeguard shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz, dramatically escalating the international response to rising tensions with Iran.

In his social media announcement, POTUS said nations affected by Iran’s alleged attempts to disrupt the strategic waterway were preparing to cooperate with Washington to keep it open. The strait is one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, making any threat to its security a major concern for global markets.

Trump said he expected countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and United Kingdom to potentially send naval vessels to the region, though he did not confirm whether any had formally committed.

At same time, Trump struck sharply aggressive tone toward Tehran, saying US forces would continue carrying out heavy military action. He warned that American forces would intensify strikes on Iranian coastal areas and target Iranian boats and ships operating near the waterway.

Despite dramatic statement, White House has not yet confirmed whether any governments have officially agreed to join a multinational naval effort.

Western militaries have been strengthening their presence in the eastern Mediterranean as the confrontation with Iran grows more volatile. Security concerns have centered on Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone reportedly struck a British military installation on the island on March 2.

UK is now examining further military deployments to the Gulf region. Defence Secretary John Healey said London is working with allies to consider a range of options aimed at protecting international shipping following a rise in attacks on vessels.

France has also moved additional naval forces into the region. French navy has deployed around a dozen ships, including an aircraft carrier strike group, across the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.

As tensions in the Middle East surged to all time high, United States launched major strike on Kharg Island, Iran’s crucial oil export hub. US Central Command said more than 90 Iranian military targets, including missile bunkers and naval mine storage sites, were destroyed in a precision operation while oil facilities were left intact.

The attack came after Donald Trump warned Iran to stop targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital oil shipping routes. Tehran responded defiantly, downplaying the damage and warning that parts of the United Arab Emirates could become legitimate targets because of the presence of US military assets.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps urged civilians in UAE to avoid ports and military-related locations. The country also launched new attacks toward the UAE, firing ballistic missiles and drones as the conflict intensified.

The war, now in its third week, already killed more than 2,000 people and triggered the biggest disruption to global oil supplies in history. With shipping slowing in the Gulf and world powers discussing naval deployments to keep trade flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, fears are growing that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional crisis.