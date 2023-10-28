LAHORE – The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) issues 12 types of work permits depending on the nature of job, employees’ age and other factors.

The work permits allow establishments registered with MoHRE to recruit employees.

According to Article 6 of the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations in the Private Sector, known as the ‘UAE Labour Law’, it is illegal for a person to work in the UAE without a valid work permit issued according to the procedures set out by MoHRE.

Among other types of work permit, the ministry also issued a freelance permit to self-sponsored foreigners in the UAE, who provide services or perform tasks to individuals or companies (without being sponsored by a specific employer in the UAE and without having an employment contract).

Pakistani freelancers are also eligible to get a UAE work permit for two years. The freelancers are required to have a valid residence visa before applying for the permit.

Data available on official website shows the fee for the freelance work permit for two years is AED250.