LAHORE – Pakistani nationals are required to obtain a visa in order to enter Denmark and other Schengen States. A visa must be obtained before departure from Pakistan.

The Denmak Embassy in Islamabad handles visa applications for the country. It also provides services for visas of Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Short stay Visa applicants may expect the decision of their visa applications within 45 days after the application has been considered admissible.

In individual cases this period may be extended if the applications are submitted to the Danish Immigration Service in Denmark.

Applicants are required to fill in the application online and then be submitted at Gerry’s Visa Service Center.

List of Documents Required for the Visit Visa from Pakistan

Valid Pakistani passport.

Completed Danish visa application form.

Two recent photographs.

Cover letter.

Round trip flight tickets.

Proof of financial means or bank statements

Invitation letter, if necessary.

Civil status certificate.

A valid travel medical insurance that covers the whole planned trip to Denmark. The insurance policy must be valid for all Schengen countries, and the minimum coverage must be 30,000 euro.

Denmark Visit Visa Fee from Pakistan

The visa fee from Pakistan is 80 Euros or 595 DKK.

Minimum Bank Balance For Denmark Schengen Visa

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Denmark. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Denmark EUR 350

As of October 28, 2023, one Danish Korana is equal to Rs39.19. It means you need to have around Rs411,495 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Denmark. For stay of 20 days in Italy, the applicant is required to have around Rs273,330 in bank account.