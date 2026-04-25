UAE terms Iran a strategic threat, warns trust deficit will persist

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday described Iran as a long-term strategic threat, with Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash saying that rebuilding trust between the two countries will take a “very long time.”

Addressing a global policy conference in Chantilly, Gargash said recent regional tensions, including attacks targeting the UAE, have further deepened mistrust.

He claimed that out of around 2,800 missile and drone strikes attributed to Iran, nearly 89 per cent targeted civilians, infrastructure and energy systems, exacerbating instability in the region.

Gargash added that Iran’s actions during its confrontation involving the United States and Israel also included attacks on the UAE, making confidence-building efforts increasingly difficult.

“It is not possible to restore trust after such actions,” he said, adding that Iran would now be viewed as a persistent strategic threat.

Meanwhile, the fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least six people and injured two others despite a ceasefire in place.

The World Health Organization said ongoing conflicts have displaced around 32 million people across Iran and Lebanon, while a large number of healthcare facilities have been damaged or shut down.

The organisation also warned of worsening health conditions in Lebanon due to rising diseases and shortages of medicines, and has sought $33 million in urgent funding to respond to the crisis.