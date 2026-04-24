Iran stands united, aggressor to regret actions: Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that there are no factions such as “radicals” or “moderates, emphasizing that Iran stands united.

In a post on X, he described all citizens as both “Iranian” and “revolutionary,” saying that the bond between the public and the government is rooted in loyalty to the Supreme Leader.

در ایران ما تندرو و میانه‌رو وجود ندارد؛

همه ما "ایرانی" و "انقلابی" هستیم و با اتحاد آهنین ملت و دولت، با تبعیت کامل از رهبر معظم انقلاب متجاوز جنایتکار را پشیمان خواهیم کرد.

یک خدا، یک ملت، یک رهبر و یک راه؛ آنهم راه پیروزی ایران عزیزتر از جان.#ایران_ما — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 23, 2026

Pezeshkian also warned that any country taking hostile action against Iran would face consequences and “regret” its behaviour.

His remarks were echoed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of internal divisions within Iran’s leadership.

Trump had suggested that conflicts exist between so-called hardliners and moderates across Iran’s political and military institutions.

Responding on X, Ghalibaf dismissed the idea of such divisions, stating that all Iranians share the same identity and revolutionary values. He stated that, with national unity and full alignment with the Supreme Leader, Iran would respond firmly to any aggressor.