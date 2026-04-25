Punjab makes Green Property Certificate mandatory for sale, purchase: how to obtain it

ISLAMABAD – Punjab authorities have announced that a “Green Property Certificate” will become mandatory for all land and real estate transactions starting July 1, 2026.

The Punjab Land Records Authority, in collaboration with the provincial government, stated that no property—residential, commercial, or agricultural—can be bought or sold without this certificate.

The initiative aims to ensure transparency, secure property ownership, and prevent fraudulent transactions.

Property owners are encouraged to visit their nearest Land Records Center to obtain their Green Property Certificate to safeguard their investments before the deadline.

What is the Green Property Certificate?

The Green Property Certificate is an official document issued by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) that verifies the ownership and legal status of a property. It ensures that the property is legally registered, free from disputes, and recognized by government records.

This certificate provides citizens with confidence in their property rights, helps prevent land disputes, and allows property owners to use their land securely for legal or financial purposes.

By applying for a Green Property Certificate, property owners can digitally confirm their ownership and obtain a government-recognized certificate quickly and transparently.

How to Obtain Green Property Certificate

Follow these simple steps to obtain your Get a Green Property Certificate

Go to the nearest Arazi Record Centre (ARC) in your district or tehsil where your property is located.

At the reception, tell the staff that you want to apply for a Green Property Certificate. They will issue you a service token for your turn.

Provide your CNIC, property details, and ownership documents (Fard/Registry)

The ARC officer will: Verify your ownership details in PLRA records Check if your property qualifies for a Green Certificate Ensure all documents are complete and correct

Once verification is complete: The Green Property Certificate is generated. You receive a printed copy or acknowledgment slip.

You can either: Collect the official certificate at the ARC.