Icap Announces Big Relief For Caf Students After Examination 2026 Results

KARACHI – The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has approved the removal of any restriction on the number of attempts for CAF (Certificate in Accounting and Finance) examinations, with immediate effect.

It made the announcement shortly after the results for CAF Examination Spring 2026 were announced.

Taking to social media platform X, it said the decision was taken in its 415th meeting held on April 23-24.

Accordingly, students may continue to appear in CAF examinations without any limitation on attempts.

“In addition, students registered under the Education Scheme 2013 and Education Scheme 2021 who were previously issued letters of disqualification on account of attempt or time limitations are hereby eligible to resume and complete their remaining CAF examinations,” read the statement.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is a leading professional body dedicated to supporting and advancing the careers of over 10,000 Chartered Accountants. Founded on July 1, 1961, ICAP was established with the primary goal of regulating and promoting the accountancy profession in Pakistan. Over the decades, it has evolved into the country’s premier authority for professional development, technical guidance, and safeguarding the standards and credibility of the field.

ICAP not only provides qualifications and professional growth opportunities but also shares knowledge, expertise, and insights to strengthen the profession. Furthermore, it plays a key role in enhancing Pakistan’s regulatory framework by working closely with policymakers and institutions such as the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, and other governmental bodies.