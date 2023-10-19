DUBAI – United Arab Emirates has stopped the issuance of 90-day visit visas, as travel agents have confirmed the change in visa policy, noting that the option to apply for a three-month visit visa is no longer available through their portal for permit issuance.

It said people planning to visit the Gulf nation now have the option of getting one-month or two-month entry permits.

Immigration authority’s helpline confirmed that the three-month visas are no longer available for visitors. The concerned official said a three-month entry permit was available a couple of weeks ago, but not anymore.

Travel agencies currently can apply for 30-60 days visas

In May this year, Emirates reintroduced the 90-month scheme as a leisure visa for first-degree relatives of residents.

As of now, UAE residents can bring their parents or relatives into the country on the three-month visit visa scheme.

UAE Visa Fee 2023

UAE fee for a job exploration visa for 2 months is AED200, AED300 for 90, and fee for 120 days is AED400. The kingdom will have to provide a financial guarantee of a security deposit of AED1,000.