Pakistan women’s team led by all-rounder Nida Dar is set to depart for Bangladesh from Lahore later tonight.

The team will feature in a series of three T20Is and three ODIs. The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

The series will be played in Chattogram and Dhaka from 25 October to 10 November.

In Lahore, Pakistan women’s team underwent a six-day training camp, which was largely affected by rain, but the players made full use of the indoor facilities at the National Cricket Academy and prepared themselves for the forthcoming series.

Pakistan, currently ranked eighth on the ICC T20I rankings, will take on ninth ranked Bangladesh in the three T20Is, all scheduled in Chattogram on 25, 27 and 29 October.

In the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, Pakistan are on fourth spot, earning 12 points from 12 matches, which included six wins and as many defeats. The hosts have played nine matches in the championship to date, with one win, one tie and three losses. Four matches were declared as no-result due to rain.

Aliya Riaz, who played the role of a finisher in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, hopes the team will perform in the same manner in the forthcoming series.

She said, “We had a rigorous training camp despite the weather challenges in Lahore. Our team is determined and well-prepared to face Bangladesh in the upcoming series. We are confident in our abilities and aim to deliver the same level of performance in the T20I series that we recently displayed against South Africa.

“The ODI series being part of the ICC Women’s Championship is very important and we are eager to get maximum points from the series.

“Bangladesh is a competitive team, especially in their own backyard, and we respect their abilities. Our focus is on our game plan, and once we arrive there, we will try to adapt to the wickets there as quickly as possible to ensure we perform at our best.”

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Tour schedule:

25 Oct: First T20I at ZACS, Chattogram (Match starts at 4:30pm local time)

27 Oct: Second T20I at ZACS, Chattogram (Match starts at 4:30pm local time)

29 Oct: Third T20I at ZACS, Chattogram (Match starts at 4:30pm local time)

04 Nov: First ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur (Match starts at 9:30am local time)

07 Nov: Second ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur (Match starts at 9:30am local time)

10 Nov: Third ODI at SBNCS, Mirpur (Match starts at 9:30am local time)