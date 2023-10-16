ABU DHABI – The embassy has informed Pakistani Community based in the United Arab Emirates that due to some technical issues in the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, Islamabad, delay in processing of passports is being faced.

The urgent passports will be received in one month whereas the normal passports will be received in two months.

“The applicants are advised to call the Embassy/Consulate and confirm the receipt of their passports before visiting the Embassy/Consulate on the following phone numbers: Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi: 02-4447800 (ext. 332) and Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai: 04-3973600 (ext. 110),” read the statement.